Previous
Next
Shapes and shadows by kevinvodden
40 / 365

Shapes and shadows

Lockdown day 25. Interesting glimpse from living room into hallway.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Portispethead

@kevinvodden
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise