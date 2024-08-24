Previous
Angel Eyes rose by kewgirl
Angel Eyes rose

A rainy day but wonderful refreshment for the garden.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Judy

@kewgirl
I live in London, UK and I enjoy snapping photographs of my surroundings.
