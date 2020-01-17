Previous
Fat Cat by kfpartist
18 / 365

Fat Cat

My cat is a little overweight these days. She doesn't like to go outside in the winter but still sits on the window sill to check out the birds at the bird feeder.
17th January 2020

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
Photo Details

