Eagles by kfpartist
50 / 365

Eagles

I've seen these Eagles overlooking the river for some time but never had my camera with me. I wish I had a longer lens to get even closer.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
13% complete

