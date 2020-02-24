Previous
Portrait of Rooster by kfpartist
52 / 365

Portrait of Rooster

All animals like to sit in the warmth of the sun. Norman our Rooster is no exception.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
Photo Details

