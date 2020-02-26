Previous
Paint Palette by kfpartist
54 / 365

Paint Palette

Sometimes when I'm painting I look down at my palette and like it move then my painting. Maybe it is time for me to try abstract painting.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
