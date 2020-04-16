Previous
Next
Lamb Two Days Old by kfpartist
101 / 365

Lamb Two Days Old

Yes this lamb is in my kitchen. Her mother decided she didn't want twins. We feed her by bottle and put her back with her mother in the barn hoping she'll eventually take care of the lamb.😬
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise