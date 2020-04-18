Previous
Teeny and Maggie by kfpartist
103 / 365

Teeny and Maggie

I know we really shouldn't name or sheep since we raise them for meat but each one has such personally.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
