Willow Whips
It is a big job to cut these Willow branches every year. This year the markets are closed and I can't even give them away to neighbors (covid 19...stay the blazes home). What will I do with them.... more fences perhaps?
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Kathryn Price
@kfpartist
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Last year I made willow hearts and stars at Christmas.
April 25th, 2020
