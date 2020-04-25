Previous
Willow Whips by kfpartist
108 / 365

Willow Whips

It is a big job to cut these Willow branches every year. This year the markets are closed and I can't even give them away to neighbors (covid 19...stay the blazes home). What will I do with them.... more fences perhaps?
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Last year I made willow hearts and stars at Christmas.
April 25th, 2020  
