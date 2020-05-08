Previous
Ah...Birds Nest by kfpartist
118 / 365

Ah...Birds Nest

Unfortunately found this bird nest on the ground. I placed it back on a low branch but not sure if they will come back to use it. What a lot of work! Any idea what bird may have built it?
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
