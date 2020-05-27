Previous
Red Maple by kfpartist
136 / 365

Red Maple

It is nice to see the trees finally coming out in leaf. Also really should go out with my good camera rather than my phone more often.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
