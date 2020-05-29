Previous
Trapped by kfpartist
Trapped

As I sit under my pergola on my deck looking up at the beautiful blue sky I'm feeling very thankful. So many people are trapped in small apartments during Covid 19. Counting my blessings!
29th May 2020

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
