Previous
Next
138 / 365
Trapped
As I sit under my pergola on my deck looking up at the beautiful blue sky I'm feeling very thankful. So many people are trapped in small apartments during Covid 19. Counting my blessings!
29th May 2020
29th May 20
0
0
Kathryn Price
@kfpartist
138
4
4
365
LM-G710
Taken
28th May 2020 6:08pm
