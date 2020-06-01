Previous
Allium by kfpartist
141 / 365

Allium

I think that is the name of this flowers. It is a bulb that I planted years ago and I'm always surprised when they come up again for another year. Bulbs usually last a couple of years and then die out. That is my experience.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
