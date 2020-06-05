Previous
Rhubarb Flowers by kfpartist
145 / 365

Rhubarb Flowers

They say to cut off the flowers in order to get more leaves and Rhubarb but I like the flowers in the garden too.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
