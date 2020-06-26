Previous
High Bush Roses by kfpartist
165 / 365

High Bush Roses

Not the best shot but I love these roses. If you prune them they bloom all summer.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
