Wild Pink Rose by kfpartist
167 / 365

Wild Pink Rose

It must be the season for wild Roses to be blooming. They seemed to be everywhere I looked as I walked the trails this morning.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
