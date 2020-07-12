Previous
Face Within the Flower by kfpartist
181 / 365

Face Within the Flower

I decided to crop this flower image and the more I cropped it the more the center began to look like a face.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
