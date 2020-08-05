Previous
Three Sisters by kfpartist
Three Sisters

Anyone who had studied organic gardening will have heard of the three sisters that are grown together (beans, corn and squash). Doesn't make for the greatest photo but love the idea of plants and sisters who compliment each other.
Kathryn Price

