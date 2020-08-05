Sign up
203 / 365
Three Sisters
Anyone who had studied organic gardening will have heard of the three sisters that are grown together (beans, corn and squash). Doesn't make for the greatest photo but love the idea of plants and sisters who compliment each other.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Kathryn Price
@kfpartist
365
LM-G710
5th August 2020 10:49am
