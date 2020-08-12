Previous
Garlic Hanging in Barn by kfpartist
Garlic Hanging in Barn

This is only one small part of the garlic which I pulled and hung in the barn today. So glad to have this part of the garlic harvest completed for another year.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Kathryn Price

@kfpartist
