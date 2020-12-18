Sign up
Water Drop
I've been busy this week playing with water images. It is harder than I thought to capture a drop and splash. I'm going to have to get a few reflectors to increase the light I think. This was shot at 1/1000 of a sec and still on perfectly clear.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Kathryn Price
@kfpartist
365
NIKON D5500
17th December 2020 4:07pm
