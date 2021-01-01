New Years Day Ritual Ceremony

Well I have decided to start a whole new album for 2021 as I do not want the energy from 2020 to flow on over into my new year.



This year I want to focus on the blessings I encounter and the rituals I enjoy. In my mind this project will have a different feel and energy from last year. The reality might be very different, but I am open to what ever the universe delivers.



This morning I awoke early and started my day with a New Years Day Ritual Ceremony. I started by writing a list of things I wanted to release and let go of from 2020. I thanked 2020 for the lessons I learnt from these and then I burnt the piece of paper to release them back to the universe.



I then wrote a list of things I am grateful for from 2020, in order to celebrate the blessings and growth I experienced. I then burnt this too as I asked the universe to amplify and infuse these things with love and gratitude.



Lastly, I wrote a list of what I wanted to experience more of in 2021 and my intentions for this blessed new beginning and new year. I asked the universe to assist me in achieving my vision. I then burnt the piece of paper handing over my trust and faith to the universe to deliver.



I chose a word to aspire to this year - for me it is Nourish.



2021 - 52 weeks unwritten, 12 months to be used on purpose, 365 sunrises to start over.



It was such a beautiful way for me to start my new year.