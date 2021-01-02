Loving and living through the Moon

I have always been meserised by the moon. I love how she represents the rhythm of time. She so graciously glides through her phases giving rise to various meanings and symbolism; such as new beginnings, rebirth, clarity, enlightenment, eternity, immortality and completion. She show cases both the light and dark side of nature in all her beauty. Always present, yet often unseen.



My spiritual journey is one that lives in harmony with the ebb and flow of our beautiful celestial neighbour. I love to bask in her glory and see through her darkness, while I synchronise my spiritual practices with her phases, harnessing her energy.



This year, as always, I look the heavens for guidance and insight. I work with the moon to begin again, set my intentions, take action, refine, harvest and give gratitude before releasing and surrendering what needs to go, over to the universe. This 29.5 day cycle keeps me spiritually aware, constantly in a state of practice and divinely nourished.



Today I am grateful for the opportunity to journal. I spend around thirty minutes to an hour, each morning is quiet contemplation of the day ahead. I love being able to express what it is that my heart and soul desires. I love having a daily mantra and choosing an affirmation that sets the tone for my day. I also create a self-care statement that I focus on for the day. Before I reflect back of an evening and acknowledge all that I am grateful for.



I love the clock pictured here. It is silent, just like the moon and glides from one phase to another over the course of 29.5 days. It is my way to tell time and the only clock I have ever had in my home. I choose not to have a traditional clock as time is man-made and I choose not to live within its confines.