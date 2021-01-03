Red Sky at Night, Sailors' Delight

Rituals, traditions and sayings handed down through family are some of the things I treasure most.



Tonight as I walked out of my home to lock up the animals for their safety overnight, I was greeted by this beautiful red sky.



Immediately I heard my mother’s voice in my head saying “Red sky at night, Sailors' delight”. This moment of connection to her, brought so much love and joy to my heart. It swiftly reminded me of a time and space, where the place was different, but the view much the same. I know I live on the land, and that really, the version of “ Red Sky at night, Shepherds delight” these days might be more fitting. However the link to my ancestors who’s lives were forever connected to the sea, means my Mum’s version still resonates strongly with me. It reminds me of my Grandparents and Great Grandparents, now all passed over. It strengthens my ties with how I belong and where I fit in. It brings a sense of peace to know that other treasured family members have spoken the same words and knew the same message, as it has been passed down from one generation to another. It connects me to Mother Earth and provides knowledge of her next move, the elements she will be displaying in the morn to come.



It gives me comfort, makes me take notice and appreciate the little things in life, for these are the big things. The things that I am most grateful for, the things that I never wish to forget or take for granted.



Today I am grateful for the reminder that loved one’s live on in our heart. That all I have to do is slow down, take notice and I will be reminded of their company, the simple ways they positively impacted my life and the love they shared.

