Miniature Rose

Today I was reminded that the perspective we choose to have, has an immediate and often life changing impact on the world and how we experience it.



Often if something is plain or perceived as boring we don’t take much notice of it. Yet by shifting our mindset we can choose to see it with love and find it’s true beauty. Positively impacting our lives and often also the lives of others.



Today I am grateful for the opportunity to photograph this miniature rose. It was nothing special and rather dull. The lower deeper coloured petals were withering away and the leaves were beginning to curl and decay. At first glance I could have just deleted the photo and moved on. However, by choosing to view this rose through a different outlook I was able to bring out its beauty, provide a softness to its initial brittleness and help it to shine - while also being reminded about the power of perception.