Ewe stole a piece of my heart

Our family is large, made up of many souls.



They come in all shapes and sizes, all makes and models. They all have a reason for being and a role to play. We may not look like each other, or share the same blood line, but we are all family and each soul adds value in their own way.



Today I am grateful for the beauty of all my family members, both two and four legged. The delight my husband and children bring to each day is amazing, just seeing them brings me joy. I am also grateful for the warmth and love expressed from our eclectic bunch of animals, who provide a sense of peace and harmony when I am in their presence.