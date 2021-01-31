Previous
All Grown Up by kgolab
31 / 365

All Grown Up

Seven of these geese were born on the 19th of September last year, so they are now 4 and a half months old. They have grown so much that they are hard to tell apart from their parents.

Dad is the one on the right at the front and Mum is the two toned one in the middle at the back.

Today I am so grateful for the joy I felt when I walked out my front door and found these guys roaming around our front yard. This is an area that they do not have access to. We are not sure exactly how they got there, but they were a beautiful sight to behold.
31st January 2021

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Junko Y ace
Look at them! They look like tourists observing the fascinating place they are usually not shown. Yes, they are smile inducing! And you deserve a smile to start your day. I especially like the ruffly tutus :)
January 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
They are so gorgeous, sure have grown fast too.
January 31st, 2021  
