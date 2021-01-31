All Grown Up

Seven of these geese were born on the 19th of September last year, so they are now 4 and a half months old. They have grown so much that they are hard to tell apart from their parents.



Dad is the one on the right at the front and Mum is the two toned one in the middle at the back.



Today I am so grateful for the joy I felt when I walked out my front door and found these guys roaming around our front yard. This is an area that they do not have access to. We are not sure exactly how they got there, but they were a beautiful sight to behold.