Previous
Next
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (2) by kgolab
33 / 365

February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (2)

This is Isabella, our maltese shih tzu.

In March she will turn 6 years old. She loves to spend time out with the other animals on our property. Isabella often thinks she is ten times bigger than she is actually is and tries to round up and bring the other animals under her control.

Like many small dogs, she loves to bark and can be quite consistent with it, while also thinking she is tougher than she really is. She is the perfect guard dog, lovable companion and all round fantastic addition to our family. But obviously in need of grooming!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
She is so cute and this is such a well timed shot of her.
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise