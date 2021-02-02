February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (2)

This is Isabella, our maltese shih tzu.



In March she will turn 6 years old. She loves to spend time out with the other animals on our property. Isabella often thinks she is ten times bigger than she is actually is and tries to round up and bring the other animals under her control.



Like many small dogs, she loves to bark and can be quite consistent with it, while also thinking she is tougher than she really is. She is the perfect guard dog, lovable companion and all round fantastic addition to our family. But obviously in need of grooming!