February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (3)

Gander, this is one of our adult male geese. I affectionately call him 'Island' as he is always on his own. He is the same age as the two adult geese that have the seven goslings. Unfortunately, they have given him the cold shoulder since their babies came along, so now he is almost always roaming by himself, but near them.



Our Geese are Sebastopol Geese, hence why they have the curled feathers.