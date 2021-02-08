February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (8)

This is our gorgeous Guinea Fowl, Rumbustious George, he is one of three that we have. Currently we have had to separate him from the other two as Fred and Rumbustious George keep fighting. Not sure how to fix this, but we are working on it.



Today Rumbustious George came running to me as soon as he saw me out with my camera. He is so full of life and so noisy! He is the lucky one that gets to roam free around the whole property, usually with our chickens and roosters, while Fred and Ginger get the orchard (which is quite huge) to themselves as their sanctuary.