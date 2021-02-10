February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (10)

I caught this glimpse of snow over the fence this morning, while I was attending to our chickens and roosters.



I was busy minding my own business, chatting away to the birds, when I heard his 'Baa-ing' and decided to investigate (each of our sheep have a distinctly different 'Baa-ing' sound).



Snow had heard me and wanted some of my attention and some greenery from our vegetable garden behind him. He had missed out on the lettuce and vegetable leaves I had given the others a little while earlier, as he had wandered off into the top paddock away from here.