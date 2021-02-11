February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (11)

These are Ginger (L) and Fred (R) our fabulous Guinea Fowl and Rumbustious George's cousins.



Fred and Ginger live in our Orchard, which is a closed and netted area. It is quite huge and they get to run around and eat the ants and bugs from around the fruit trees.



As you can see Fred our male Guinea Fowl is much bigger in size than Ginger our female Guinea Fowl.



Did you know that because Guinea fowl all look the same, so the easiest way to tell them apart is by the sounds they make.



The males only make one sound / call (although they are very chatty and very noisy) which sounds like 'Chi Chi Chi', They will change the tone in their voice to communicate, but it always has a sense of urgency and aggression with it.



The females can make the same sound as the males and also a second sound / call that sounds like "come back, come back, come back!"