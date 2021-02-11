Previous
Next
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (11) by kgolab
42 / 365

February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (11)

These are Ginger (L) and Fred (R) our fabulous Guinea Fowl and Rumbustious George's cousins.

Fred and Ginger live in our Orchard, which is a closed and netted area. It is quite huge and they get to run around and eat the ants and bugs from around the fruit trees.

As you can see Fred our male Guinea Fowl is much bigger in size than Ginger our female Guinea Fowl.

Did you know that because Guinea fowl all look the same, so the easiest way to tell them apart is by the sounds they make.

The males only make one sound / call (although they are very chatty and very noisy) which sounds like 'Chi Chi Chi', They will change the tone in their voice to communicate, but it always has a sense of urgency and aggression with it.

The females can make the same sound as the males and also a second sound / call that sounds like "come back, come back, come back!"
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

vonski
I love Guinea fowl such funny personalities.
February 11th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Hello there Ginger and Fred.
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise