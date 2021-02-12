Previous
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (12)
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (12)

On the outside looking in.

Today Rumbustious George was down by the orchard, noisily having a conversation with Fred and Ginger. He often wanders away from the chickens to say hello, before returning to his other mates.

Can you see Ginger on the left and Fred on the right inside the fencing?
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
