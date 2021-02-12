Sign up
43 / 365
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (12)
On the outside looking in.
Today Rumbustious George was down by the orchard, noisily having a conversation with Fred and Ginger. He often wanders away from the chickens to say hello, before returning to his other mates.
Can you see Ginger on the left and Fred on the right inside the fencing?
12th February 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
2021
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2021 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
