February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (14)

Rocky and Hen.



With around 40 chickens at our house, we are bound to have a few Roosters. On last count there were 8 in fact. What started out as a single rooster with the name 'Rocky' has turned into a family joke. Every rooster we have is called 'Rocky'.



This is my interpretation of a splash of red for Valentines Day :)