51 / 365
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (20)
Our newest chicks, who are quite a few months old happily back in their hen for the night. It is the only way we can keep them safe from Tasmanian Devils, Quolls and other wildlife.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Tags
pfpets
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This makes me miss my chickens. Sweet shot!
February 21st, 2021
