February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (20) by kgolab
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (20)

Our newest chicks, who are quite a few months old happily back in their hen for the night. It is the only way we can keep them safe from Tasmanian Devils, Quolls and other wildlife.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Pigeons Farm

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This makes me miss my chickens. Sweet shot!
February 21st, 2021  
