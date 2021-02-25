February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (25)

Finally the geese seem to be happy to be in the right place at the right time. This is the side view from my kitchen window and the geese are happily sitting in our lower top paddock. I love seeing them happy and content.



On a side note: Isabella our dog is doing great. She is still in care at the Animal hospital, but we are hoping to have her come home tomorrow. They are so great and have updated us 5 times throughout the day as things changed for her.