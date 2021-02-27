February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (27)

Isabella is Home!



Our poor sweet girl is home and surrounded by loving family. She came home yesterday afternoon and has finally settled back into home life.



We have to keep her as immobile as possible, so she is kept within the play pen at least for the next 4 weeks. It's a small space, but for her own good.



When Isabella first arrived home, she found out that if she pushed the wire of the play pen, she could move it along the floor to get around the house. Then she realised that she could actually lift it up and get out from under it. She is such a cheeky little devil! So initially it was fun and games when she got home.



Right now the play pen is weighted down with blankets over a number of the sides and also pushed up against furniture to stop her form moving it around. We always knew she was feisty, but never expected this.



Poor sweet Isabella, I hope your recovery is speedy and that soon this will all be a distant memory, especially for you.

