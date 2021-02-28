Previous
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (28) by kgolab
59 / 365

February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (28)

Isabella's left hind leg required a hip toggle and she has a pain relief patch on her right hind leg.

She is healing well at this stage, so I just hope it remains that way.

Sorry guys for the photo, but I wanted to document her injuries, to be able to know her recovery.
Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I hope Isabella gets better really soon. Poor wee girl.
February 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Poor little darling!
February 28th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
No problems - always into reality. Its the day in your life!
February 28th, 2021  
