59 / 365
February Series - A month of Pigeon Farms Pets (28)
Isabella's left hind leg required a hip toggle and she has a pain relief patch on her right hind leg.
She is healing well at this stage, so I just hope it remains that way.
Sorry guys for the photo, but I wanted to document her injuries, to be able to know her recovery.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2428
photos
177
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
2021
Camera
ALP-L29
Taken
28th February 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfpets
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I hope Isabella gets better really soon. Poor wee girl.
February 28th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Poor little darling!
February 28th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
No problems - always into reality. Its the day in your life!
February 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
