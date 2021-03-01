Sign up
Isabella
Isabella had her first Vet appointment this morning after returning home last Friday after her major Surgery. They checked her out and said she is doing great. They also removed her Fentanyl patch, so she is now on minimal pain relief.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2431
photos
178
followers
155
following
Tags
pfpets
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Good to know. =)
March 1st, 2021
KV
ace
She looks chipper... nice to see her sweet face.
March 1st, 2021
