Isabella by kgolab
60 / 365

Isabella

Isabella had her first Vet appointment this morning after returning home last Friday after her major Surgery. They checked her out and said she is doing great. They also removed her Fentanyl patch, so she is now on minimal pain relief.
1st March 2021

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
16% complete

View this month »

marlboromaam (Mags)
Aww! Good to know. =)
March 1st, 2021  
KV
She looks chipper... nice to see her sweet face.
March 1st, 2021  
