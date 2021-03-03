Bioluminescence

We had fun chasing the Bioluminescence with the kids, but it was difficult to photograph. However I am putting this photo here, so that I can see how my skill grows in photographing this phenomenon over time.



My eldest daughter was agitating the water to get it to glow blue.



"Bioluminescence occurs through a chemical reaction that produces light energy within an organism's body. For a reaction to occur, a species must contain luciferin, a molecule that, when it reacts with oxygen, produces light"