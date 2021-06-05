Previous
Next
22 Years by kgolab
99 / 365

22 Years

Today is my 22nd Wedding Anniversary to this guy. Where have the years gone?

This photo was taken in a restaurant in ambient lighting. Using the Auto setting, not something I usually do, but we were out to dinner celebrating and I picked up hubby's new Camera - A Canon EOS M50 Mark II and took this snap.

Such a different experience for me on so many levels. I only ever shoot, manual and always use Nikon. This was in auto, a canon camera and a mirrorless one at that - so light and small.

I'm still not sure what I make of it, but hubby is very excited about his purchase and it is a lovely camera. He wants to use it for making videos and I am determined to try in it manual mode some time soon.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Happy anniversary to both of you.
June 5th, 2021  
Anne ace
Congratulations! We celebrate 40 years married tomorrow!!
June 5th, 2021  
Pigeons Farm ace
@kjarn Thank you :) @365anne Thank you and congratulations to you also. 40 years is an incredible milestone. Enjoy your day!
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise