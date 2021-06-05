22 Years

Today is my 22nd Wedding Anniversary to this guy. Where have the years gone?



This photo was taken in a restaurant in ambient lighting. Using the Auto setting, not something I usually do, but we were out to dinner celebrating and I picked up hubby's new Camera - A Canon EOS M50 Mark II and took this snap.



Such a different experience for me on so many levels. I only ever shoot, manual and always use Nikon. This was in auto, a canon camera and a mirrorless one at that - so light and small.



I'm still not sure what I make of it, but hubby is very excited about his purchase and it is a lovely camera. He wants to use it for making videos and I am determined to try in it manual mode some time soon.