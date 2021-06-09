Flow

I have always loved to meditate and sit in contemplation. It is part of the self care ritual I start my day with. It energises me and sets me up with a positive foundation to step out into the world on a lighter step.



Like many things in life that bring me joy, I do find that there are times when they get taken for granted. Yesterday was one of those days for me. There was so much going on and I was needed by so many others, that my morning ritual fell away.



The result? I felt the difference. My energy was scattered and my mind was wandering. I felt rushed and off kilter.



Today, when I once again sat for my morning ritual. I felt a calmness come over me and as I drew my daily oracle card that I use as a basis for contemplation, I received the 'FLOW" card.



"Allow me, Divine, to move with the Flow and respond with calmness and peace"



A perfect reminder of what my soul needed!