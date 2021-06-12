Sign up
103 / 365
Agitated
Day three of rain, great for the water tanks, but not so great for the driveway and vegetable gardens as they can only soak up so much.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2515
photos
177
followers
95
following
28% complete
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th June 2021 8:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pfrain
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful capture with the bubbles! I know what you mean. We got soaked in January and February. We're just getting barely enough right now.
June 12th, 2021
