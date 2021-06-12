Previous
Next
Agitated by kgolab
103 / 365

Agitated

Day three of rain, great for the water tanks, but not so great for the driveway and vegetable gardens as they can only soak up so much.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful capture with the bubbles! I know what you mean. We got soaked in January and February. We're just getting barely enough right now.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise