Local Traffic

Every night on the way home, one has to be mindful of the locals, who decide to step into your path, just because they can. I would have thought by now they would know to wear their high visibility jackets.



I am totally blessed with many moments like these, when I drive home. No wonder it can take me over 15 minutes some nights to drive the 5 kilometres down my street. Tonight the locals included six wallabies, a mother bushytail possum carrying her cargo on her back in the form of a little one and a wombat.



Gotta love rural living.