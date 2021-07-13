Previous
Next
Local Traffic by kgolab
114 / 365

Local Traffic

Every night on the way home, one has to be mindful of the locals, who decide to step into your path, just because they can. I would have thought by now they would know to wear their high visibility jackets.

I am totally blessed with many moments like these, when I drive home. No wonder it can take me over 15 minutes some nights to drive the 5 kilometres down my street. Tonight the locals included six wallabies, a mother bushytail possum carrying her cargo on her back in the form of a little one and a wombat.

Gotta love rural living.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise