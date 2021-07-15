Previous
I 'Aced' it! by kgolab
116 / 365

I 'Aced' it!

Well I made it!

For those of you who might recall on the 10th of July I posted a challenge for myself that If I manage to post a photo fa day between then and when my membership was due, then I would keep my account in 'Ace' condition. If not then I let it lapse.

Well I made it. Today was the day my membership needed renewing. I have enjoyed being back and posting daily. The difference is these recent photos are being taken with my phone camera, but I have decided that is okay with me. I still use my camera, but just not everyday.

Thank you all for your continued support, encouragement and gorgeous photos that inspire me to keep on clicking away. I just love this community!
Pigeons Farm

