117 / 365
Chicken Salad
The only thing I photographed today was my lunch. Chicken Salad. It was extremely tasty and I enjoyed it immensely. I could eat salads everyday.
Today I am blessed with a quiet house, time to myself and the joy of my own company. Total bliss.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2532
photos
175
followers
96
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
882
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
16th July 2021 12:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
salad
,
food
,
pffood
KazzaMazoo
Two chicken salads to go thanks.
July 17th, 2021
