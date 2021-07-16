Previous
Chicken Salad by kgolab
117 / 365

Chicken Salad

The only thing I photographed today was my lunch. Chicken Salad. It was extremely tasty and I enjoyed it immensely. I could eat salads everyday.

Today I am blessed with a quiet house, time to myself and the joy of my own company. Total bliss.
KazzaMazoo
Two chicken salads to go thanks.
July 17th, 2021  
