Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
118 / 365
Candle Light
Candles are something I use every day. They are part of the ritual and rhythm of my spiritual practices. They set the mood, light the way and create a link to that which inspires me.
Light comes to those who seek
It brightens the darkest moments
And illuminates the shadows.
Light gives me hope
It brings me joy
And fills my heart with love
I am blessed to be able to enjoy my own way of celebration and connection to the divine.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2533
photos
175
followers
96
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Latest from all albums
112
113
114
115
116
117
882
118
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th July 2021 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
lights
Gosia
ace
And an interesting pattern of the burnt candle
July 17th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely flame and capture!
July 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close