Candle Light

Candles are something I use every day. They are part of the ritual and rhythm of my spiritual practices. They set the mood, light the way and create a link to that which inspires me.



Light comes to those who seek

It brightens the darkest moments

And illuminates the shadows.



Light gives me hope

It brings me joy

And fills my heart with love



I am blessed to be able to enjoy my own way of celebration and connection to the divine.