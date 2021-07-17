Previous
Candle Light by kgolab
118 / 365

Candle Light

Candles are something I use every day. They are part of the ritual and rhythm of my spiritual practices. They set the mood, light the way and create a link to that which inspires me.

Light comes to those who seek
It brightens the darkest moments
And illuminates the shadows.

Light gives me hope
It brings me joy
And fills my heart with love

I am blessed to be able to enjoy my own way of celebration and connection to the divine.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year.
Photo Details

Gosia ace
And an interesting pattern of the burnt candle
July 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely flame and capture!
July 17th, 2021  
