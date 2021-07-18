Shadow

Recently I have been working on the aspects of myself that we usually put aside or push deep within. You know the aspects that get triggered by an unexpected moment or event or the emotions that rise up from deep inside when we don't want them too. They are all connected to things we have pushed aside or deep down; in the hope of forgetting. Often we have told ourselves that we are over the situations or have worked through our issues or grief. Only to be reminded later that we have not.



Well this week one such moment came alive again in my being, it was swift, sharp and painful. So I have been working with it, to own it and then release it. Hard work, but oh so liberating in the end.



I am so blessed to have the time and ability to do this Shadow work.