Derwent River, Tasmania, Australia.

Today's view.... on my way across the Bridgewater Bridge to go into Hobart, Tasmania, to purchase a birthday cake for my daughters 21st birthday party tomorrow night. Such a glorious day of blue skies and fluffy clouds.



I stopped and got out of the car to share this view with you all. I'm about 19 kilometres from the CBD of Tasmania's Main City - Hobart.



I am so blessed to have a car and the freedom to travel where I like, when I like.