Hobart Wharf by kgolab
Hobart Wharf

Well tonight was my daughters 21st birthday party. We went into town and enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant. Afterwards the young ones went clubbing. I was their taxi home as we live rural. So I took the opportunity to wander the Hobart Waterfront and take some photos, while I waited for them. This is a photo that shows the contrast of old buildings and newer, which I really liked.

While I was there taking photos and soaking up the view. I spent time reflecting on the last 21 years and the journey we have all walked to get to the point in time. I then threw a message into the water, written on dissolvable paper, asking the elements to assist in the smooth sailing of my daughter's next 21 years and beyond.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 4th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic night shot, beautiful lights and its reflections.
July 23rd, 2021  
Monica
Beautiful night shot
July 23rd, 2021  
Jean ace
Great night shot. May she always have smooth sailing.
July 23rd, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Nice lights
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
