Hobart Wharf

Well tonight was my daughters 21st birthday party. We went into town and enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant. Afterwards the young ones went clubbing. I was their taxi home as we live rural. So I took the opportunity to wander the Hobart Waterfront and take some photos, while I waited for them. This is a photo that shows the contrast of old buildings and newer, which I really liked.



While I was there taking photos and soaking up the view. I spent time reflecting on the last 21 years and the journey we have all walked to get to the point in time. I then threw a message into the water, written on dissolvable paper, asking the elements to assist in the smooth sailing of my daughter's next 21 years and beyond.