Mures - Restaurant on the Wharf

I had to go back into town this morning for a 9am appointment, so I decided to get up early and trek in for 6.30am. It meant I managed to get there in time for the 'blue hour'.



I am trying to mix up the way I take photos. My intended exercise today was to tell a story and convey emotion. I hope I managed to do that with this series of photos.



I enjoyed the experience immensely and can't wait to try again soon.