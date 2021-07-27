Previous
Mures - Restaurant on the Wharf by kgolab
Mures - Restaurant on the Wharf

I had to go back into town this morning for a 9am appointment, so I decided to get up early and trek in for 6.30am. It meant I managed to get there in time for the 'blue hour'.

I am trying to mix up the way I take photos. My intended exercise today was to tell a story and convey emotion. I hope I managed to do that with this series of photos.

I enjoyed the experience immensely and can't wait to try again soon.
27th July 2021

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh! Nice view and I love the blue in your sky!
July 27th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great night shot, pov, composition
July 27th, 2021  
