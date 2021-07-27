Sign up
Previous
Next
128 / 365
Mures - Restaurant on the Wharf
I had to go back into town this morning for a 9am appointment, so I decided to get up early and trek in for 6.30am. It meant I managed to get there in time for the 'blue hour'.
I am trying to mix up the way I take photos. My intended exercise today was to tell a story and convey emotion. I hope I managed to do that with this series of photos.
I enjoyed the experience immensely and can't wait to try again soon.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
2
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 4th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2549
photos
178
followers
95
following
35% complete
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
27th July 2021 6:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hobart
,
hobartwharf
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh! Nice view and I love the blue in your sky!
July 27th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great night shot, pov, composition
July 27th, 2021
